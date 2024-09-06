Bank of America Makes a $205M Investment In North Dakota Carbon Capture Project
The tax credits associated with the Blue Flint assets are generated through the use of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology.
Bank of America will be providing funding for an ethanol plant in Underwood, North Dakota which is using carbon capture to prevent its emissions from entering the atmosphere and generating 45Q tax credits.
The Blue Flint Ethanol plant is owned by Harvestone Low Carbon Partners (HLCP) with $205 million in tax equity funding being provided by Bank of Ameri…