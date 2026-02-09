North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller gestures during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)AP

North Dakota State (NDSU) has finalized an agreement to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member starting in the 2026 season. This marks the Bison’s long-rumored transition from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) to FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision), the highest level of college football.

The deal is expected to be officially announced soon, with reporting from ESPN’s Pete Thamel breaking the news on Sunday.

Thamel cited sources: “FCS powerhouse North Dakota State has finalized an agreement to join the Mountain West Conference in football only starting in 2026.”

Financial Details

To complete the jump, NDSU faces significant upfront costs:

The school will pay the NCAA a $5 million application fee for the FCS-to-FBS reclassification. This is a dramatic increase from prior years—before October 2023, the fee was a nominal $5,000. The NCAA Division I Council approved the hike to $5 million effective immediately for new applications, as part of broader changes to FBS membership requirements. The goal was to ensure schools demonstrate serious financial commitment to the higher level (including expanded scholarships, facilities, and support) while creating a clearer distinction between FCS and FBS. Schools already in the pipeline (like Kennesaw State) were grandfathered under the old $5,000 rate, but NDSU’s process means they face the full $5 million hit.

NDSU will also pay the Mountain West an entry fee of approximately $12 million (some reports cite $12.5 million or over $10 million).

This totals roughly $17 million in upfront costs, highlighting how much more expensive and selective these transitions have become in recent years. The fee changes potentially deter less-prepared programs while underscoring the investment required for those that proceed—like NDSU, with its dominant FCS pedigree.

Conference Context

The Mountain West is rebuilding after major defections: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State all left for the reconfigured Pac-12. Adding NDSU brings the conference to 10 football teams for 2026:

Air Force

Hawaiʻi

Nevada

New Mexico

San Jose State

UNLV

Wyoming

Northern Illinois (football-only addition)

UTEP (football-only addition)

North Dakota State (football-only addition)

The late timing of the deal means the conference and NDSU will need to scramble to finalize schedules for the upcoming season.

NDSU’s Dominance and Why This Matters

NDSU is widely regarded as one of the most successful programs in college football history at the FCS level, having won 10 of the last 15 national championships. This move is described as an “axis-shifting” development for FCS, as the Bison’s departure removes the subdivision’s most dominant brand.

Under recent head coaches—including current coach Tim Polasek (who won the 2024 FCS title in his first year), Matt Entz, Chris Klieman, and Craig Bohl—the program has produced consistent national-title success. The move to FBS is seen as a “fascinating” test of whether that winning culture can translate against higher-level competition.

Other sports at NDSU are expected to remain in their current conferences (e.g., Summit League for most), as this is football-only.

Broader Implications

For the Mountain West : Gains a proven winner to boost on-field quality, revenue potential, and stability amid roster churn and realignment turbulence.

For FCS : A major blow, as NDSU has long set the standard and drawn national attention.

For FBS: One of the most high-profile FCS-to-FBS transitions in recent memory, potentially paving the way for other strong FCS programs to consider similar jumps.

This has generated significant buzz across college football circles, with reactions highlighting both excitement about NDSU’s brand entering FBS and the challenges of competing in a mid-major conference.

Recent FCS-to-FBS Transitions (Roughly 2015–2026)

Here are the notable programs that have successfully transitioned or completed their reclassification from FCS to full FBS status in the last decade (focusing on those starting or finishing since ~2015 onward). Many involve a 2-year transition period where schools play as independents or in temporary setups, often without FCS playoff eligibility.

Liberty (completed full FBS status ~2018; joined Conference USA later; independent initially).

Coastal Carolina (full FBS impact in Sun Belt from ~2017 onward; success story with bowl wins).

James Madison (began transition 2022; joined Sun Belt 2023; immediate success with strong records).

Jacksonville State (began 2022; joined Conference USA 2023).

Sam Houston (began 2022; joined Conference USA 2023).

Kennesaw State (transition started 2023 as independent; joined Conference USA 2024; grandfathered under old fee).

Delaware (transition started 2024; joined Conference USA 2025).

Missouri State (transition to FBS/Conference USA in 2025).

These moves have mostly clustered in recent years, often landing in Group of 5 conferences like Conference USA or the Sun Belt. Outcomes vary: Some (e.g., James Madison, Coastal Carolina) have thrived quickly with winning seasons and bowl appearances, while others face adjustment struggles against tougher competition. NDSU’s jump stands out due to its unmatched FCS dominance and the new financial barriers—it’s a true test of whether elite FCS programs can replicate success at FBS without the old low-cost entry point.

This trend has accelerated FCS departures, weakening the subdivision’s depth while injecting proven winners into FBS mid-majors. If NDSU adapts like some predecessors, it could reshape the Mountain West; if not, it highlights the risks of the leap in this era of higher stakes.

