Auddia Strikes Deal to Buy RadioFM, Works to Stay Listed on Nasdaq
Nasdaq put Auddia on notice last April, warning that it could be kicked off the exchange for failing to comply with the one dollar per-share minimum.
Auddia, the company behind the streaming radio and podcast listening app Faidr, is making a move to quickly ramp up its content and technology with a $15 million deal to buy the streaming radio and podcast app RadioFM. It comes as Auddia fights to remain listed on Nasdaq. Its board has approved a reverse stock split at the ratio of 1-for-25.
That means …