Audacy will Receive Up to $21.6 Million from Boston Real Estate Sales
The transactions are part of $60 million in planned real estate sales from which it expects to net $44.8 million after taxes are paid.
Audacy is moving forward with two real estate sales in the Boston area, pending approval by U.S. bankruptcy court. As previously reported by Inside Radio, the company is selling the building that houses its Boston studios and offices for at least $11.1 million; and the tower site for WEEI (850) in Needham, MA, a suburb of Boston, for $3.5 million. The t…