Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday filed a major enforcement lawsuit against Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC, or Glass Lewis, accusing the two dominant proxy-advisory firms of violating state law by deceiving investors and using their market power to impose an ideological agenda on corporate governance.

The complaint, filed in the 14th Judicial Circuit, charges both ISS and Glass Lewis with violating Florida’s consumer protection and antitrust laws, alleging they coordinated their services and steered corporate governance away from financial performance and toward controversial environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, demands.

“Florida is done allowing two unaccountable foreign-owned private corporations to manipulate shareholder votes behind closed doors,” Uthmeier said in a statement. “ISS and Glass Lewis claim to be neutral advisors, but they use their near-total control of the proxy-voting market to push divisive political mandates that threaten retiree savings, distort corporate governance, and undermine the rule of law.”

The lawsuit targets the core business of the proxy-advisory firms, which together control an estimated 90% or more of the market, providing influential voting recommendations to institutional investors, including those managing retirement funds for Florida’s more than 1 million retirement participants.

The attorney general alleges that the firms assured investors that their recommendations were objective and evidence-based. Instead, the firms are accused of injecting ESG demands, such as pressure on companies to adopt race and gender-based quota policies and “ideological climate mandates,” into their voting recommendations.

According to the complaint, these directives expose businesses to legal and financial risk and are “untethered from traditional financial analysis.” The lawsuit further alleges that the two firms acted in lockstep, standardizing their products and denying consumers a meaningful alternative in the highly concentrated market.

The action is part of a broader, national effort by some state officials to combat what they view as “woke” financial and corporate practices. Uthmeier’s office noted that the action ensures Florida is holding the firms accountable, following similar scrutiny highlighted by President Donald Trump concerning the firms’ influence.

Uthmeier is seeking civil penalties, injunctive relief, restitution for affected consumers, and other remedies necessary to stop ISS and Glass Lewis from “abusing their market power” and “dictating corporate behavior.”