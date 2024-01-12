At CES, New Auto Tech Raises the Bar in the City and Farm
The hybrid radio technology is being integrated into more OEM vehicle models, including Ford, BMW, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Automotive has become central to CES and this year’s show unveiled new technology that signals a changing in-car experience that emphasizes personalization and customization.
“We see this across OEMs, whether we're looking at concept cars or vehicles that are already in the marketplace,” said Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs on the show floor, providi…