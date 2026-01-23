North Dakota is at a crossroads when it comes to public trust in its institutions and officials. In many ways, this moment feels like a line in the sand for the state.

Not because a rig count changed.

Not because Harold Hamm made a business decision.

Not because oil prices dipped.

It is a line-in-the-sand moment because North Dakotans now have to decide whether their regulators, publicly funded lobbying organizations, and media institutions exist to represent the people of this state or to manage confidence for outside capital.

Right now, the evidence points in one direction: the public is not being placed first.

Instead, the priority appears to be maintaining “stability” and preserving confidence. In doing so, important information is delayed, and the full picture arrives later than it should. When that happens, it creates the impression that decisions are being filtered through what institutions believe is best for the system, rather than what the public deserves to know in real time.

Delaying information, even unintentionally, carries weight. It suggests a belief that managing perception is more responsible than sharing uncertainty, and that reassurance is preferable to transparency. But in a democracy, the public does not need to be protected from reality. It needs to be trusted with it.

When Harold Hamm told Bloomberg on January 16 that Continental Resources would halt drilling in the Bakken because “margins are gone,” it should have been a seismic story. The man who built the modern Bakken was saying that, for the first time in more than three decades, his company would no longer be drilling in North Dakota. That is not routine news. That is a structural signal.

Instead, much of the state’s media treated it as a wire story maybe to be rewritten as filler. Some small news blogs trickled out coverage a couple days later, but there was no immediate statewide economic analysis. No emergency reporting tone. No reconciliation with earlier regulatory optimism. No deep dive into what it meant for counties, landowners, workers, or tax projections.

That delay alone is troubling. But it becomes far more serious when placed next to what North Dakota regulators and industry institutions had been telling the public just weeks earlier.

On December 23, 2025, the North Dakota Monitor published an article titled “North Dakota oil production resilient even as prices have declined.” It carried the full weight of institutional reassurance.

Nathan Anderson replaced Lynn Helms as the director of the North Dakota Department of Resources in August 2024.

Nathan Anderson, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, framed the moment not as one of contraction, but of endurance and innovation.

“Every time somebody thinks the industry is essentially maxed out on their technical capabilities, they usually come through with some type of innovation,” Anderson said in December 2025, pointing to technology as the answer to economic pressure.

He added that “activity levels are continuing to maintain where they’re at in spite of that,” reinforcing the idea that nothing material was slowing down.

Anderson described the recent drop in fracking crews as seasonal and temporary, suggested activity would likely pick up in January, and pointed to longer laterals as a form of economic salvation.

The record-breaking October mineral auction was cited as proof that the state’s oil assets were growing in value, not shrinking. Even with prices hovering near breakeven, the message was unmistakable: the system was stable, resilient, and fundamentally strong.

The story did not say, “Major operators are preparing to pull back.”

It did not say, “Rig reductions are expected.”

It did not say, “Capital is preparing to retreat.”

It said resilience. It said innovation. It said stability.

Then, on January 23, in a KFYR interview responding to Continental Resource’s decision to pull rigs out of the Bakken, Anderson said something that quietly detonated the December narrative:

“I’ve seen this building for months.”

That single sentence changes everything.

The Publicly Funded Regulator: Anderson’s Public Contradiction

In December, Nathan Anderson informed the public that activity would rebound in January. In January, Anderson told the public he knew the slowdown had been building for months.

In December, Anderson told the public, “He expects activity will pick up in January.” It was a forward-looking statement that encouraged confidence and suggested the slowdown was temporary.

Then in January, he said, “I’ve seen this building for months.”

Those two statements cannot exist side by side without clarification. One signals improvement. The other acknowledges that decline was already taking shape.

In December, he described the drop in rigs and fracturing crews as temporary and budget-related, framing the slowdown as seasonal rather than structural. That framing was reinforced by the expectation that activity would rebound in just a few weeks, further strengthening the sense that the industry was on stable footing.

But weeks later, the reality moved in the opposite direction. After Continental announced it was pulling its rigs, Anderson told KFYR, “I’ve seen this building for months.”

Taken together, the contrast is stark.

The public was first guided to expect recovery, and then told the slowdown had been developing for some time. When both messages come from the same office, it creates uncertainty for people who rely on this information to make decisions about jobs, investments, and community planning.

That is not a difference of opinion. It is a contradiction of timeline. One statement tells the public to prepare for recovery. The other admits the decline was already underway.

When both come from the same regulator, it creates confusion for the very people who rely on this information to make real-life decisions.

If the state’s top oil regulator had seen this coming for months, then December’s optimism was not neutral reporting. It was selective disclosure. It was reassurance without preparation. It was narrative management.

No one is accusing Anderson of lying. But omission is not innocence. When regulators know contraction is forming and speak only optimism, they are choosing comfort over clarity. They are choosing stability over transparency.

And the media did not challenge it.

There were no follow-up headlines asking:

If this was building for months, why were we told January would rebound?

If contraction was foreseeable, why was it absent from December reporting?

If regulators knew, why weren’t citizens prepared?

Instead, the narrative simply shifted, without acknowledgment or reconciliation. It was as if December’s guidance never existed, rather than something that now deserved explanation.

That is the first failure: regulatory optimism that concealed a foreseeable contraction.

The second failure is what followed: the shift in language, from confidence to victimhood, without explanation.

The third is more complex, but just as important. The media exists to be the eyes and ears of the public in a world where most people are busy living their lives, raising families, running businesses, and trying to make informed decisions with limited time.

.That is why a free press matters. That is why independent journalism matters. It is supposed to connect yesterday’s statements with today’s reality and ask what changed.

This is where the responsibility of the North Dakota Monitor comes into focus. When the same sources offer dramatically different narratives only weeks apart, it is the role of the reporter and editor to recognize that tension and make it visible to readers. That continuity is the foundation of trust. Without it, stories become isolated moments rather than part of a coherent public record.

It is fair to ask whether anyone paused to remember what had been said just weeks earlier. Whether the contradiction was noticed. Whether it was examined. Whether readers were given the context they needed to understand the shift.

This is not about assigning blame. It is about accountability. It is about the obligation journalism has to memory, to consistency, and to the people who depend on it for clarity.

Moments like this are defining ones for a newsroom. They are not about being perfect. They are about being willing to ask difficult questions, even when those questions point back toward institutions that are usually treated as steady and reliable. Trust is not built by avoiding contradiction. It is built by confronting it.

Ron Ness, center, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council (left) and executive chairman of Continental Resources (right) at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.

The Publicly Funded Lobbyist: Oil Companies are the Victims

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, told KFYR that companies were “being squeezed,” that drilling is hard at $58–$60 oil, and that producers are “harvesting wells to pay the bills.”

Those phrases are not technical. They are emotional.

Only days earlier, questioning the Bakken’s stability was treated as alarmist. Now suddenly, corporations were being framed as victims. The narrative pivoted from confidence to hardship in a matter of days.

That is not economics. That is rhetorical repositioning.

Calling billion-dollar energy companies “victims” is not analysis. It is emotional framing. It collapses the difference between a worker who may lose a paycheck and a corporation choosing to reallocate capital because returns are no longer optimal. It recasts strategic retreat as suffering.

That is manipulative language, even if unintended.

It shifts responsibility.

It softens scrutiny.

It prepares sympathy.

It shields power from accountability.

And it is deeply insulting to the people who made the industry profitable in the first place.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a carbon pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. Kyle Martin / For the North Dakota Monitor

North Dakotans, at a minimum, have paid for:

Roads and infrastructure

Emergency services

Workforce training

Regulatory systems

Environmental oversight

Community disruption

Housing shortages

Tax incentives

Long-term public risk

When the industry profits, it celebrates independence and free markets.

When markets tighten, it adopts the language of hardship.

That contrast matters. It raises legitimate concern for taxpayers who have helped build the infrastructure, stability, and opportunity that made those profits possible. Shifting the narrative while relying on public support creates confusion about where responsibility truly lies and who is being asked to carry the weight of market cycles.

Public frustration does not come from hostility toward the industry. It comes from inconsistency. When leaders move from confidence to victim language without explanation, it weakens trust.

That is why many North Dakotans are beginning to question the messages coming from figures like Ron Ness, Nathan Anderson, Kathy Neset, and other regulators. The concern is not rooted in disagreement. It is rooted in contradiction without clarity. And at its core, it is an issue of trust.

The night before Hamm, Rastetter and Ness spoke they attended a VIP Invite Only dinner at the North Dakota Governor’s mansion sponsored by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

These companies are not powerless. They are making deliberate choices. They are choosing:

Where to invest

Where to pause

How to allocate capital

Which markets meet shareholder expectations

That is power, not victimhood.

And when Ness speaks as if oil companies are “just trying to survive,” it erases that agency. It frames strategic decision-making as hardship. It emotionally nudges the public toward sympathy instead of understanding.

This is not about whether margins are tight. They are.

This is about how that reality is described.

Honest language would sound like:

“We are choosing to pause drilling because the economics no longer justify expansion. This is a business decision.”

Victim language sounds like:

“We are being squeezed. We are just trying to pay the bills.”

Only one of those respects the public’s intelligence.

Now combine the two failures:

First, regulators knew contraction was forming and projected optimism.

Then, industry leaders reframed strategic retreat as victimhood.

And media transmitted both without challenge.

That creates a dangerous information system.

It delays truth.

It manages emotion.

It preserves institutional comfort.

And it leaves the public reacting instead of preparing.

This is where the “line in the sand” becomes real.

Because the question is no longer about oil.

It is about representation.

Who do North Dakota’s regulators work for?

Who do publicly funded industry organizations represent?

Who is the media protecting when it delays uncomfortable stories?

A regulator exists to serve the public interest first. That does not mean harming industry. It means telling citizens the truth early enough that they can plan. When foresight exists without warning, trust collapses.

Ron Ness, middle, North Dakota Petroleum Council and Continental Resources executive chairman Harold Hamm, center right, surrounded by Summit representatives during a December 21, 2023 hearing of the North Dakota Public Service Commission .

A publicly funded lobbying organization exists to advocate policy, not to emotionally reposition corporations as victims. When its language manipulates sympathy, it ceases to represent citizens and begins representing capital narratives.

And journalism exists to interrogate both.

But in this case, journalism followed rather than led. It waited for national outlets to frame the story. It softened timelines. It avoided difficult questions. It did not reconcile contradictions when the narrative shifted.

In doing so, it drifted away from its role as an independent watchdog and moved closer to functioning as a messenger for institutional and promotional narratives. Whether intentional or not, the result was journalism that felt less like inquiry and more like amplified “news” marketing for the state and its affiliated lobbying groups.

That is how advertisers begin to shape editorial tone, and how readers slowly disengage. Trust does not collapse in a single dramatic moment. It erodes through repetition, through the steady softening of uncomfortable truths, and through narratives that grow increasingly one-sided.

People do not want to read stories that cast oil companies as victims for not receiving enough public money, while the public itself is expected to carry the financial and economic risk. They do not want journalism that echoes victimization, spin, or selective framing without context or challenge. That kind of coverage does not feel like reporting. It feels like persuasion.

And that is how institutional relationships become cozy.

Not through corruption, but through comfort.

Regulators want stability.

Industry wants sympathy.

Media wants access.

None benefit from disruption.

Only the public does.

So when the state’s top regulator, Nathan Anderson, says he saw this building for months, that is not a minor comment. It is a civic signal. It means the trajectory was understood internally before it was understood publicly. And that matters.

It suggests that North Dakotans were guided through reassurance rather than prepared through transparency. The public was not given the same timeline of understanding that decision-makers and industry insiders had.

That also means information about what was coming existed beyond the public sphere. Outside interests, corporate planners, and institutional partners were operating with a clearer picture of risk and direction than the citizens whose communities, jobs, and tax bases would be affected.

In a healthy system, the public should not be the last to know.

Preparation should not lag behind strategy.

And trust should not depend on hindsight.

From the May 2024 dinner, where menu included walleye fish cakes, a beef entree, and peach cobbler “with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon caramel,” plus wine and beer supplied by Ron Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC), according to Open Records requests and searches.

Furthermore, when Ness describes corporate contraction using the language of victimhood, that is not advocacy. It is emotional manipulation. It shifts public perception away from accountability and toward sympathy for power.

This moment forces a simple question:

Do North Dakota’s regulatory agencies and publicly supported industry institutions exist to prepare citizens for reality, or to preserve confidence for outside investment?

Because the people who bear the cost of delayed truth are not shareholders. They are:

County governments

School districts

Small businesses

Mineral owners

Energy workers

Taxpayers

Capital can move.

Communities cannot.

That is why this is a line-in-the-sand moment. Public trust has reached a fork in the road, and it has nothing to do with oil, taxes, or potholes. It has everything to do with where North Dakota’s public trust stands today.

Not because anyone acted illegally.

But because the system revealed its priorities.

When contraction was foreseeable, the public was reassured.

When contraction became undeniable, corporations were framed as victims.

And journalism did not challenge either.

This is not anti-government.

It is pro-truth.

North Dakota deserves regulators who warn as clearly as they reassure.

It deserves industry leaders who speak with honesty rather than emotional framing.

And it deserves journalism that treats contraction with the same urgency it treats expansion.

Because when truth arrives late, it is no longer information.

It is damage control.

And maybe that raises a different kind of question. Imagine if the state invested in public awareness by helping citizens access local journalism, rather than relying on advertising relationships that blur the line between reporting and promotion.

If transparency were truly the priority, public dollars would be used to strengthen independent newsrooms and make information more accessible, not to incentivize softer coverage or institutional messaging.

A public informed through strong, independent journalism is far more valuable than a public reassured through marketing.

Because when the state’s most significant private investment announces its departure and local media remains silent for nearly a week, a line was crossed. Not just in coverage, but in confidence. For many, that moment became a breaking point, one that is difficult to undo and even harder to forget.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

