As Reservoirs Dwindle and Industrial Demand Grows, Corpus Christi is Drilling for Water
The city also has been trying for years to develop a seawater desalination plant, but its efforts have lagged as big, thirsty industries continue to locate nearby and a five-year drought persists.
On the South Texas coast, the city of Corpus Christi has initiated an emergency effort to boost its water supply as local reservoirs experience a yearslong decline and water demand from big industrial projects continues to grow.
The Corpus Christi City Council approved a measure last week to begin leasing land for wells that will pump millions of gallons…