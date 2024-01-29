As Promised, Ford Reactivates AM Radio in 2023 Electric Vehicles
Ford said that the only electric vehicle models that did not have the AM capabilities were the 2023 Mustang Mach-e and F-150 Lightning electric pickups.
It was a message heard around the radio industry. Last May, Ford announced it would continue to offer AM radio to drivers of two of its 2023 electric vehicles, despite saying earlier they were ditching AM. “For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update,” CEO Jim Farley said. The carmaker tells Inside Radio the…