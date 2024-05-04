Around the Globe, Survey Finds Four in Ten Listen to Podcasts on a Weekly Basis
In Australia, another strong international market for U.S. producers, 37% of those surveyed said they listen to podcasts on a weekly basis.
Born in the U.S., podcast listening continues to spread around the globe. YouGov says its latest worldwide survey of how podcast consumption is growing shows four in ten listeners in 47 countries surveyed say they listen to podcasts for more than an hour per week. And 10% say they listen to podcasts for more than 10 hours per week.
Podcast listeners in t…