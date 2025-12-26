The Decatur, Arkansas, wastewater treatment plan on a mist-shrouded morning in early June 2025. (Photo by Arshia Khan for Arkansas Advocate)

Arkansas regulators have asked that an Oklahoma city’s appeal of a wastewater permit get tossed, saying lawyers who filed the appeal are ineligible because they are not licensed in the state.

The challenge to Decatur’s wastewater permit was filed last month by the city of Tulsa. Tulsa argued a permit modification granted by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality earlier this year violated the state’s water pollution standards. Tulsa also said the modified permit violates a 2003 federal settlement agreement among Tulsa, Decatur and several poultry companies over nutrient pollution in the water.

The Department of Environmental Quality argued that since the Tulsa-based attorneys for the permit appeal are not licensed in Arkansas, they’re prohibited from representing the city before the panel taking up the issue.

In Arkansas, those who object to an environmental quality permit decision have 30 days from the agency’s final decision to request a hearing before the Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, which kicks off the appeal process. But DEQ said since Tulsa’s attorneys weren’t licensed in Arkansas, that request was not properly filed by the deadline, making the request null and void.

DEQ also said since Tulsa argued the modification violated a federal court settlement, the commission didn’t have jurisdiction over the matter.

PCEC Administrative Law Judge Charles Moulton set an administrative hearing on the appeal for April 9 and 10, 2026.

