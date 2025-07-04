Arkansas Leads Nation in Number of Anti-ESG Laws After 2025 Session
Environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives have come under fire in state legislatures across the country in recent years.
Since 2021, the Arkansas Legislature has passed more laws targeting so-called environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives than any other state, according to a new report from public policy firm Pleiades Strategy.
The state has enacted seven anti-ESG measures, not including resolutions, since 2021. Connor Gibson, one of the report’s a…