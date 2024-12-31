Arkansas Gov Funds Semiconductor Project, New Adult Training Center
“These investments will go toward two of my administration’s top priorities: opening professional doors for Arkansans, regardless of ability, and standing up to foreign adversaries."
Two state grants totaling $9.3 million will help a training center for developmentally disabled adults in Cabot and a semiconductor project at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, officials announced Friday.
The Jobs 4 You Cabot Workforce Training Center in Lonoke County will get $2 million. The Multi-User Silicon Carbide (MUSiC) Fabrication Facil…