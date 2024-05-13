Arkansas ESG Oversight Committee Keeps 10 Financial Service Providers on List
In a 3-2 decision, the Arkansas ESG Oversight Committee voted to keep Goldman Sachs & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the committee's list.
Arkansas' ESG Oversight Committee voted last Wednesday to keep 10 financial service providers on the committee's list of such firms that conduct business with state government and discriminate against fossil fuel and/or energy companies.
The five-member committee also voted not to take six other financial service providers off the list because they are r…