For decades, climate policy debates played out almost entirely in legislatures, regulatory agencies, and international summits. But in 2026, a growing number of states are testing a different arena altogether: the courtroom.

From the Pacific Northwest to the industrial Midwest, attorneys general and lawmakers are advancing lawsuits and statutes that don’t all look alike — but share a common impulse: shift some portion of climate-related costs away from taxpayers and onto fossil fuel producers.

Two efforts now drawing national attention — one legislative, one judicial — illustrate how experimental this moment has become.

Oregon: Can Climate Costs Be Recovered Like Toxic Cleanup?

In Oregon, lawmakers are reviving a proposal that would move climate accountability out of traditional tort law and into something more structured and administrative.

The bill, championed by Democratic Senator Jeff Golden, would create a state-level climate “superfund” — a cost-recovery mechanism modeled loosely on the federal Superfund law used to clean up hazardous waste sites. The concept is straightforward: if climate-driven disasters such as wildfires, floods, and droughts impose measurable costs on the state, then companies that contributed significantly to historic greenhouse gas emissions should help pay those bills.

Rather than suing companies directly for deception or nuisance, Oregon’s approach attempts to quantify past damages and assess liability through a statutory process. Funds collected would be directed toward wildfire prevention, disaster response, and resilience projects, particularly in communities most exposed to climate risks.

Supporters frame the proposal as a fiscal fairness issue — one that reduces long-term pressure on state budgets and insurance systems. Critics argue it raises serious constitutional questions, particularly around retroactive liability and interstate commerce.

That debate is no longer theoretical. Similar climate superfund laws passed in New York and Vermont are already facing federal court challenges, including lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice arguing that states are overstepping federal authority.

Oregon’s bill, if enacted, would almost certainly face the same test.

Michigan: Turning Climate Accountability Into an Antitrust Case

While Oregon’s effort moves through the legislature, Michigan has taken its experiment straight to court — with a legal theory that surprised even seasoned climate litigators.

In early 2026, Michigan’s attorney general filed a federal lawsuit accusing major oil companies — including ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute — of acting as a “cartel.” The claim is not primarily about emissions or climate science. Instead, it alleges anticompetitive conduct: coordinated efforts to suppress alternative energy technologies, delay the energy transition, and keep consumer energy costs artificially high.

This approach deliberately sidesteps one of the biggest hurdles in climate litigation — proving a direct causal link between global emissions and specific local harms. Instead, Michigan argues that market manipulation itself caused economic damage to residents by limiting competition and choice.

If successful, the case could result in damages, profit disgorgement, or injunctive relief under long-standing antitrust statutes such as the Sherman and Clayton Acts.

But the risk is equally high. Antitrust cases require proof of coordination, not just parallel behavior, and often hinge on internal documents and communications that take years to litigate.

Still, Michigan’s lawsuit signals something new: climate accountability reframed as a competition and consumer-cost issue, rather than an environmental one.

A Patchwork of Legal Experiments Across the States

Oregon and Michigan are not outliers — they’re bookends of a much broader experiment underway across the country.

Rather than converging on a single legal strategy, states are pursuing multiple, parallel approaches, testing which theories can survive procedural challenges and judicial skepticism.

Climate deception and consumer protection

States such as California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have filed lawsuits alleging fossil fuel companies misled consumers and investors about climate risks. These cases rely on state consumer-protection laws and focus on marketing, disclosures, and public messaging rather than emissions regulation.

Public nuisance and tort claims

Some states and municipalities continue to argue that climate impacts — flooding, sea-level rise, infrastructure damage — constitute a public nuisance. While federal courts have narrowed this path, several state-law cases remain active, especially where claims are framed as local harms rather than global regulation.

Climate superfund statutes

New York and Vermont have already enacted laws designed to impose retrospective climate liability through statutory cost-recovery systems. Oregon’s proposal fits squarely into this category, raising fundamental questions about retroactivity, due process, and state power.

Antitrust and market-conduct claims

Michigan currently stands alone in pushing climate accountability through antitrust law, but legal observers are watching closely to see whether other states follow.

Why States Are Taking So Many Different Paths

This diversity of legal strategies isn’t accidental. It reflects a shared uncertainty about what will actually work.

Courts have historically resisted being turned into climate policy-makers. At the same time, states face rising disaster costs, insurance withdrawals, infrastructure strain, and political pressure to act.

Rather than betting everything on one theory, states appear to be stress-testing the legal system itself — probing where judicial authority ends and legislative responsibility begins.

Here are other states (and examples) that have brought climate-related lawsuits against fossil fuel companies:

1. Hawaii

Filed a climate deception lawsuit alleging fossil fuel companies misled the public about climate risks and should compensate the state for climate-related harms — including wildfire and sea-level impacts.

2. California

People of the State of California v. Big Oil targets major oil companies for decades of deception about climate science and emissions impacts.

3. Connecticut

Connecticut v. ExxonMobil Corp. focuses on ExxonMobil’s alleged misrepresentation to consumers and investors about the climate impacts of its products.

4. Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s attorney general filed a 2018 climate liability case against 21 fossil fuel companies, alleging they concealed the harms of fossil fuel emissions.

5. Minnesota

Minnesota brought a lawsuit alleging fraud and failure to warn consumers about climate harms tied to the products of Exxon and others.

6. District of Columbia & Delaware

Both the District of Columbia and Delaware have sued oil majors for deceptive practices and failure to warn about climate consequences under consumer-protection and related laws.

7. Other States Have Filed or Supported Claims

States like Massachusetts and Connecticut have pursued or supported similar litigation against ExxonMobil and others, and numerous cities and counties across the U.S. have filed related climate accountability cases.

The Question Behind the Question

So are states experimenting with Big Oil lawsuits?

In a word: yes.

Not because there is consensus on the right answer — but because there is growing consensus that the old frameworks aren’t keeping up with the costs now showing up in state budgets, utility bills, and emergency response systems.

Whether these lawsuits ultimately succeed or fail, they mark a shift in how climate accountability is being debated: less as a moral argument, less as an energy argument, and increasingly as a question of who pays — and under what legal authority.

