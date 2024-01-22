Are some CEOs Playing a Shell Game with ESG Bonuses?
Studies suggest sustainability bonuses are an effective governance tool, but more checks and balances are crucial.
Today, 72% of S&P 500 companies include environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics in determining executives’ pay, says the Semler Brossy Consulting Group. Of the 2024 Corporate Knights Global 100 companies, 79% have sustainability pay links.
In the U.S., a report from Pleiades Strategy finds that Republican lawmakers in 37 states introduced 165 …