Are Protein Bars Healthier than Candy Bars? Science Says Not Really
Not all protein bars are created equal, and many contain ingredients that raise questions about their health benefits.
Protein bars have become a staple in the diets of health-conscious individuals, often marketed as a convenient and nutritious snack option. However, a closer examination of their ingredients reveals that many protein bars are not necessarily healthier than traditional candy bars.
From a holistic health perspective, understanding the ingredients, nutriti…