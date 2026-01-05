As Iowa lawmakers return to Des Moines for the 2026 legislative session, a carbon dioxide pipeline continues to cast a long shadow over property rights, public interest, and the future of eminent domain in the state. What began as a regulatory approval has evolved into a multi-front battle—playing out simultaneously in the courts, at the Iowa Utilities Commission, and in the legislature—raising a question with generational consequences: Who ultimately decides how private land may be used in the name of public good?

At the center of the debate is Summit Carbon Solutions, which seeks to build a multi-state carbon sequestration pipeline connecting ethanol plants in Iowa to underground storage sites in North Dakota. To do so, the company received a permit from the Iowa Utilities Commission (IUC) in 2024, including the authority to use eminent domain if landowners refused voluntary easements.

That decision is now under renewed scrutiny.

The Lawsuit That Wouldn’t Stay Still

Landowners, several counties, and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter sued the IUC in 2024, challenging whether Summit’s project truly met the constitutional threshold of “public use.” The permit included a key condition: Summit could not begin construction in Iowa until it had secured necessary permits in South Dakota and North Dakota, where the carbon dioxide would ultimately be stored.

Then the ground shifted.

In spring 2025, South Dakota enacted a law prohibiting the use of eminent domain for carbon sequestration pipelines. Importantly, the law did not ban CO₂ pipelines outright; it simply required developers to obtain 100% voluntary easements from landowners. In response, Summit filed an application with the IUC to amend its Iowa permit, seeking to remove the Dakotas-specific language and replace it with a broader requirement to secure some approved sequestration site, not tied to a specific state.

Summit then asked the Polk County District Court to pause the ongoing lawsuit until the IUC ruled on the amendment.

Judge Scott Beattie agreed. In his decision, he referred to South Dakota’s law as a “CO₂ pipeline ban,” writing that it rendered the IUC’s original order void and that litigating a permit actively being amended “serves no useful purpose.”

But landowners strongly disagree with that premise—and have now asked the court to reconsider.

“Not a Ban,” and Not Immaterial

In a motion for reconsideration, landowners argue the court relied on a flawed interpretation of South Dakota law. The statute, they note, does not prohibit pipelines from crossing South Dakota; it merely removes eminent domain as a tool. Summit, they argue, could still build through South Dakota if it negotiated voluntary easements.

Because Summit has not renounced a South Dakota route, the landowners say, the original Iowa permit condition still makes sense—and the remand to the IUC gives the company improper leverage.

In their words, Summit is seeking “a second bite at the apple,” gaining business flexibility while affected landowners are left in limbo. Eminent domain authority remains intact in Iowa, yet the downstream viability of the pipeline remains uncertain—creating what the motion describes as the risk of “pipelines to nowhere.”

If the court refuses to lift the pause, the landowners ask that eminent domain and route approvals be rescinded for any Iowa segments that rely on a South Dakota connection, back to the nearest ethanol plant.

The Broader Question: What Is “Public Use”?

This legal fight lands alongside a broader public debate now playing out in the legislature and in Iowa’s newspapers.

In a recent essay first published in the Waverly Democrat, Dr. Emily Boevers—a physician, farm kid, and mother of three—frames the pipeline controversy as a test of how Iowa defines property ownership in the modern era.

Property rights, she writes, are not a single entitlement but a bundle of rights: to exclude, to use, to transfer, and to be protected from unlawful taking. Eminent domain is an extraordinary exception, justified only when a clear public good is served.

In June 2024, the IUC concluded Summit’s pipeline met that standard. But Boevers questions whether the benefits cited—expanded ethanol markets, reduced carbon emissions, economic development—are sufficiently direct, certain, and evenly distributed to justify non-consensual land seizure for a private company’s infrastructure.

A 2023 poll found 78% of Iowans opposed using eminent domain for carbon pipelines. During the 2025 legislative session, bipartisan lawmakers passed House File 639 to tighten eminent-domain standards and require additional insurance safeguards. The bill was vetoed by Kim Reynolds.

Public sentiment, Boevers argues, has been clear. The policy response has not.

Risk, Reward, and the Long Tail of Liability

Supporters of the pipeline often point to precedent: eminent domain has long been used for natural gas pipelines that heat homes and power industries. Summit’s project, they argue, could help ethanol producers remain competitive while addressing carbon emissions.

But critics note a key distinction. Natural gas pipelines deliver immediate, tangible utility to households and businesses. CO₂ pipelines primarily serve industrial and environmental compliance goals, with benefits that are indirect and long-term.

Meanwhile, the risks—real or perceived—are borne locally.

Boevers raises questions that remain largely unanswered: Who is responsible for maintenance decades from now? Who pays if a pipeline leaks? Who enforces cleanup if corporate ownership changes? If health or environmental impacts emerge years later, where does accountability lie?

These are not theoretical concerns, she argues, but policy decisions with multigenerational consequences.

A Signal Case for Iowa

Taken together, the court challenge and the legislative debate make the Summit pipeline more than a single infrastructure project. It has become a signal case for how Iowa balances:

Private property rights

Corporate infrastructure development

Eminent domain authority

Public consent

Long-term liability

Judge Beattie noted that pausing the lawsuit could prevent duplicative litigation. Landowners counter that delay itself imposes costs—uncertainty, diminished bargaining power, and the continued threat of condemnation without judicial review.

Summit Carbon Solutions declined to comment publicly on the reconsideration request.

What Happens Next

The Polk County District Court must now decide whether to lift the pause and resume judicial review—or allow the IUC amendment process to proceed first. Lawmakers, meanwhile, face renewed pressure to clarify eminent domain standards as the 2026 session unfolds.

Whether the pipeline ultimately moves forward or not, the precedent set along the way will shape how Iowa treats landowners, infrastructure developers, and the concept of “public use” for decades to come.

As Boevers warns, if the state grants sweeping authority to seize private land for corporate projects without broad public consent and clear long-term accountability, the message will resonate far beyond this pipeline: Iowa is open for business—but at what price, and for whom?

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK