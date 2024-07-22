Appellate Court Gives ‘Red State’ AG ESG Suit Another Chance
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has remanded that case to the district court following the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court setting aside the Chevron doctrine.
Post-Chevon ruling, a federal appeals court now wants the district court to reconsider its recent decision supporting the Labor Department’s ESG rule.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has remanded that case to the district court following the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court setting aside the so-called Chevron doctrine.
I…