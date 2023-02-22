Anti-ESG Bill Revised to $5.5M from $6.7B over a Decade, Passes Financial Panel
Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, presented an amendment to his anti-ESG bill to the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
According to the Indiana Capital Chronical, House Bill 1008, which was crafted to crack down on Indiana’s public pensions and external investment managers, cleared a key financial panel Tuesday with a new projected fiscal impact of $5.5 million over the next decade. The previous estimate was $6.7 billion.
That’s correct, for close to a month, the Indiana…