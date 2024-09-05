Analysis: World’s Top Timber Companies Cutting Back on ESG Reporting
In 2024, the average score for these companies dropped from 37.1% in 2017 to 24.1%, indicating a significant lack of transparency and accountability in their ESG practices.
An analysis of eight years’ worth of data by the international conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) reveals a troubling decline in transparency and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting of the world’s 100 leading tropical timber and pulp companies.
Since 2014, ZSL has been assessing ESG policies of these 100 most…