Analysis: States Generated Nearly $9 Billion in Cannabis-Related Tax Revenue Since 2021
According to the analysis, California collected $156 million in cannabis taxes during the reporting period, followed by Michigan ($75 million), Illinois ($72 million) & Colorado ($61 million).
States that have legalized the sale of cannabis for either medical or adult-use have collected more than $8.7 billion in marijuana-related taxes since 2021, according to calculations compiled by the federal government.
The analysis includes tax revenue estimates through the second quarter of this year. However, the report’s authors acknowledge that not a…