Analysis: Proximity to Cannabis Retailers Associated With Rising Home Values
Analysts assessed the relationship between cannabis retailers and home prices in three states: Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon.
Homes located near cannabis retailers are more likely than others to appreciate in value, according to an analysis provided by Tomo Real Estate.
