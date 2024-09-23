Analysis: Medical Cannabis Legalization Associated With Lower Healthcare Premiums
The study reported that medical cannabis access is associated with “a sizeable and statistically significant reduction in annual per-enrollee premiums of about $1600.”
Medical cannabis access is associated with significant decreases in employees’ healthcare premiums, according to data published in the journal Applied Health Economics and Health Policy.
Researchers affiliated with the medical cannabis technology company Leafwell assessed the relationship between medical cannabis legalization laws and employer-sponsored …