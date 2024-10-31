Analysis-Companies Boost Social and Climate Reporting in Quiet ESG Economy
"Most ESG problems are business problems. I'm an accounting professor. I can tell you that if you pick any company's 10K and look at the risk factors, they are full of E and S problems,"
Many U.S. companies have stepped up reporting on environmental and social matters in recent years even with sustained pressure from conservative politicians, data reviewed by Reuters shows.
The trend shows the importance investors and regulators now place on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, analysts said, amid rapid global warming and s…