Analysis: Cannabis Use Not Associated With Elevated Risk of Carotid Artery Calcification
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, assessed the relationship between cannabis smoking and CAC in a representative cohort of 2,152 subjects between 45 and 84 years old.
People with a history of cannabis use do not possess higher rates of carotid artery calcification (CAC) in either middle age or older adulthood, according to data published in the journal Vascular Medicine. Carotid artery calcification is an established marker of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which is linked to an elevated risk of heart a…