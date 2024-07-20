ANA Adopts New Ethics Code for Marketing, Including First Guidelines on AI Use
“It represents the baseline that marketers and advertisers can utilize to bridge the gap between their work and a consumer’s expectations of the industry,” said Senny Boone,
After a year of development, the Association of National Advertisers has released a marketing ethics framework that it says aims to promote a common set of rigorous standards for ethical marketing. The ANA’s “Ethics Code of Marketing Best Practices” framework and resource guide brings together existing ANA guidelines with a range of best practice recomm…