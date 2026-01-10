Commissioner Huibregtse,

Welcome to the North Dakota Ethics Commission. Your statement that you are willing to hold a dissenting opinion when clarity is needed is not just admirable—it is necessary. The Commission does not need comfort right now. It needs courage.

This letter is written in that spirit.

The image released by North Dakota Commerce and Tourism, placing children at the emotional center of a state-sponsored advertising campaign, raises a serious ethical concern that goes far beyond marketing preferences or creative direction. It is a question of whether the State of North Dakota understands the environment it operates in, the history it carries, and the responsibilities that come with public authority.

This is not a hypothetical risk. This is a documented reality.

Predators use the internet to observe, catalog, and wait.

They build familiarity over time.

They exploit visibility, innocence, and emotional vulnerability.

Sometimes they wait years.

Government agencies should understand this better than anyone.

Yet here we are: a state institution voluntarily placing minors into a global digital advertising ecosystem—indexed, archived, facially recognized, and permanently retrievable—without necessity, without restraint, and without apparent ethical review.

That is not marketing.

That is exposure.

When a company publicly celebrates an employee’s appointment to an ethics commission, it implicitly endorses not just the role, but the integrity of the decisions that follow. Bartlett & West has now tied its brand to the ethical standards Huibregtse sets in public office.

ESG CATEGORY: SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Status: Failed Duty of Care

Children cannot consent to long-term digital identity creation.

Parents cannot fully understand the permanent data implications.

The state absolutely does.

And if it does not, then the people in positions of power must be removed immediately, because a role that carries this level of authority also carries the obligation of informed responsibility. Ignorance at this level is not innocence. It is disqualification.

For example, a human being made the decision to use children in this North Dakota Commerce advertisement. A human being approved the final creative strategy. A human being chose to upload and distribute this image on social media. These were not automated actions. They were conscious decisions made by people in positions of authority.

In professional media organizations, this process is documented. There are signed parental consent forms. There are internal approvals. There is a paper trail showing who proposed the concept, who approved the final strategy, who authorized publication, and who executed the post. That accountability is not optional.

It is Media 101.

The state should be held to a higher standard than private media, not a lower one.

Instead, the state hides behind children and behind the Department of Commerce as an abstract institution. But institutions do not make decisions. People do. And when children are used, every step of that decision chain must be transparent, accountable, and ethically defensible.

If those records do not exist, then this campaign was not just unethical—it was professionally negligent.

Ethics Commissioner Huibregtse, and now Bartlett & West, would you agree that placing children into global digital systems for marketing purposes—knowing those systems are used by predators for identification and tracking—is ethically indefensible?

Using minors as the centerpiece of government branding:

Creates irreversible biometric data records

Increases searchability and exposure surface

Normalizes the commodification of childhood innocence

Shifts risk from institution to individual child

This violates the most basic ESG principle: do no harm when harm is foreseeable.

And harm is foreseeable.

The internet is not neutral.

AI is not passive.

Visibility is not protection.

ESG CATEGORY: GOVERNANCE

Status: Structural Ethical Breakdown

North Dakota is not making this decision in a vacuum.

This is the same state that:

Ignored early warnings in the Ray Holmberg case

Dismissed credible concerns as rumor

Protected power structures over vulnerable people

Only acted when exposure became unavoidable

Citizens begged leadership to take exploitation seriously.

They asked for vigilance.

They asked for caution.

They asked for protection.

The result was not prevention.

It was reaction.

Now, after the most serious institutional abuse scandal in modern North Dakota political history, the state chooses to place children forward as a branding shield.

That is not learning.

That is repetition.

Different department.

Same reflex.

ESG CATEGORY: ETHICS OF COMMUNICATION

Status: Emotional Manipulation Through Innocence

Children function rhetorically as moral armor.

Disagree with the campaign and you are positioned against children.

Question the program and you appear heartless.

This is a well-known propaganda technique.

It is used in politics, war, and ideology precisely because it neutralizes debate.

Government communication must never be insulated from scrutiny by innocence.

Children are boundaries, not shields. The reason this conversation is uncomfortable is because the people using children hold power, and power resists acknowledging risk. Admitting that a decision could increase a child’s vulnerability—even unintentionally—requires humility. It requires accepting that authority does not equal infallibility.

What is being challenged here is not intent. It is consequence.

Refusing to acknowledge that increased digital exposure can create real-world risk is not protection. It is denial. And denial, when paired with institutional authority, becomes a form of arrogance that only government power can sustain.

Ethical leadership does not say, “We would never cause harm.”

Ethical leadership says, “We recognize where harm could occur, and we remove the risk before it exists.”

That is the difference between authority and responsibility.

ESG CATEGORY: DATA & TECHNOLOGY RISK

Status: Severe

By uploading this image to LinkedIn (Microsoft) and other social platforms (Meta, Alphabet, X), the State of North Dakota has:

Contributed biometric data of minors

To multinational commercial AI systems

Without ownership, control, or revocation capability

Those children are now permanently embedded in global data architectures.

That decision cannot be undone.

This is not speculative.

This is how modern data infrastructure works.

In professional media, consent is documented. In ethical governance, it is required. If the State of North Dakota cannot produce those records, then these campaigns are not only unethical—they are unmanaged.

Image from the North Dakota Game & Fish website.

Historical Context Matters

North Dakota is not ethically neutral on this issue. It is ethically indebted.

The state is so deep into denial about how power, access, and authority can be used against children that Project HOPE had to be created to confront what institutions failed to stop. It exists because the risk was not abstract, and because victims were not only harmed by individuals, but failed by systems that were supposed to protect them.

Project HOPE exists because abuse was real, victims were real, and the scale of damage required a public response. Programs like HOPE are not created out of theory or caution; they are created because protection came too late.

HOPE exists because prevention was insufficient.

HOPE exists because victims were not heard when it mattered.

HOPE exists because access to children by institutions and people in power went unquestioned for too long.

It is not a symbol of success. It is an admission of failure.

That history changes the ethical burden of every decision the state now makes involving children. It means the state no longer has the privilege of casual risk. It no longer gets to treat children as neutral imagery or harmless marketing elements.

To continue using children as institutional branding assets after that history is not just careless. It is a refusal to learn from documented harm. It is a declaration that acknowledgment of abuse does not require behavioral change. And that is not accountability. It is defiance of responsibility.

A Question the Ethics Commission Must Answer

Is the state’s access to children something it believes it owns?

Or something it must protect by restraint?

Because predators exploit access.

And institutions create access.

Every abuse scandal in history begins with legitimacy, not violence.

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread uses his official title and public platform to participate in child-centered social media trends, positioning himself more as a lifestyle influencer than as a regulator focused on insurance education, consumer protection, or public awareness. This image reflects a growing pattern where a statewide elected office is used for personal brand building through child-centered social media content, rather than for communicating policy, education, or regulatory responsibility.

One More Thing Mr. Ethics Commissioner…

There is a difference between a parent sharing a memory and a public official using childhood as content. That difference matters.

When a government official posts images of children from an official or quasi-official platform, especially by attaching their title, office, or public identity to it, they are no longer participating in a harmless social trend. They are converting childhood into political capital. They are using innocence as emotional leverage.

This is not accidental behavior. It is a strategy that borrows trust from children to build trust in authority.

In the private world, a parent taking a “first day of school” photo is normal, loving, and human. In the public world, when an Insurance Commissioner, Commerce Department, or any state entity amplifies children as part of its messaging, the act changes category.

It becomes institutional exposure. This is very real and very dangerous.

And once childhood becomes institutional content, several lines are crossed:

Children become part of a public official’s brand

Their images become political assets

Their identities become searchable data points

Their privacy becomes secondary to optics

From a mental health and ethics standpoint, this is a warning sign. It reflects what psychologists call instrumentalization of innocence—using vulnerable people to make authority appear safer, kinder, or more trustworthy.

It is not protection. It is emotional borrowing.

Even more troubling, it normalizes the idea that children are acceptable props in public power structures. That erodes the cultural boundary that keeps childhood protected from adult agendas.

Leadership defines culture. Leadership roles set the standards for how North Dakota Commerce uses imagery, messaging, and human subjects—including the use of children in public-facing campaigns.

Predators thrive in cultures and environments where:

Visibility is normalized

Authority is trusted without scrutiny

Boundaries are blurred

Exposure is celebrated

No one is accusing anyone here of criminal intent. But ethical leadership is not about intent. It is about consequence.

Every time a public official uses children to amplify their role, they help create a culture where children are content instead of boundaries.

And once children become content, they are no longer protected by restraint. They are protected only by luck.

The State of North Dakota should not be training its leaders to behave like influencers.

It should be training them to behave like guardians of public trust.

This is not about politics.

This is about whether power understands where it must stop.

Children are not optics.

Children are not messaging tools.

Children are not narrative shields.

They are the line.

In just a two-week publishing cycle, North Dakota Commerce’s digital magazine The Good Life selected and distributed an abundance of images centered on children. Each decision permanently placed minors into global data systems, biometric indexing, and algorithmic storage—not by parents, but by a state agency acting as a media publisher. This is not organic sharing. This is state-curated exposure and an unnecessary risk imposed on children.

Ethical Verdict

ND’s campaign using children represents:

❌ Failure of Duty of Care

❌ Failure of Governance Restraint

❌ Failure of Digital Ethics

❌ Failure of Historical Accountability

❌ Failure to Learn

It is not criminal.

It is negligent.

And negligence is what institutions apologize for after harm happens.

What Ethical Leadership Looks Like

If North Dakota has truly entered a new ethical chapter, then:

Children must be removed from all state advertising imagery unless strictly necessary for public safety communication. A written policy on child data exposure must be adopted. An independent ethics review should precede all campaigns involving minors. Tourism imagery should focus on: Landscapes

Wildlife

Culture

History

Community spaces

Not human vulnerability.

Commissioner Huibregtse, your appointment comes at a moment when ethics cannot be symbolic. The public is not asking for tone. It is asking for restraint. It is asking for boundaries. It is asking for leadership that remembers what happens when institutions choose image over protection.

North Dakota does not need another program using children as marketing props.

It needs a standard. And the standard must begin with this truth:

Children are not marketing.

They are not shields.

They are not political insulation.

They are not institutional armor.

They are the line that should never be crossed.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

