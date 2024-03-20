Amicus Therapeutics Issues 2024 ESG Report
“Since the Company’s inception, it has been our commitment to serve the needs of the rare disease community in extraordinary ways,” stated president Bradley Campbell.
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases, issued its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.
This year’s report highlights the strength of the Company’s corporate responsibility structure including increased e…