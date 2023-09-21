Amicorp Group Launches ESG Reporting and Rating Service
This initiative comes as regulatory requirements related to ESG compliance continue to tighten both in Asia and on the global stage.
Amicorp Group, a global provider of corporate management, financial markets, and fund administration services, has introduced a new service line aimed at assisting investors and businesses in analyzing, reporting, and enhancing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.
