America’s Stress Crisis: Study Reveals Alarming Levels and Most Affected States
The study found that West Virginia had the highest mental and physical distress rate, making it the most stressed state.
The study conducted by mental health facility Onyx Behavioral Health explored data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to see which states had the highest rates of people reporting stress.
