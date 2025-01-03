America’s Scam Hotspots: States Losing the Most to Fraud in 2024
Colorado saw the highest number of fraud reports per capita between Q3 2023 and Q2 2024, with 781 reports per 100,000 residents.
A new study reveals the states worst affected by fraud.
The study, conducted by injury lawyers Bader Scott, examined the number of fraud cases reported in each state according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) between July 2023 and June 2024. The data was then scaled against each state’s population to ensure fair comparisons among states, and the are…