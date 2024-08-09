America's Biggest Quitters: The States with the Most Unhappy at Work
Alaska ranks top, with 4.5% of workers quitting their jobs in March 2024. The month saw approximately 15,000 people leave their jobs in Alaska.
A new study has revealed the states where people are unhappiest with their job, with Alaska taking the top spot.
Digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the rate of workers quitting their jobs per month in each state. The states with the highest percentage of people leaving their job role i…