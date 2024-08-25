Americans Deserve to Know how Kamala Harris's Energy Plan Stacks Up Against Trump
"Renewables" only exist to generate occasional electricity, as they CANNOT make any products or fuels.
The public deserves to learn about the differences in energy literacy between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris BEFORE the elected one is allowed to set energy policies for Americans.
It is apparent that the architects of the 'Green New Deal' are clueless that "renewables" such as wind turbines and solar panels ONLY exist to generate occasional electricity …