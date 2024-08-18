American Bread: Why It's Banned in Europe and the Role of Lobbyists
While bread is a staple across the globe, American bread is often met with skepticism and outright bans in Europe.
In the realm of international food trade, few topics are as contentious as the ingredients and production methods of American bread. While bread is a staple across the globe, American bread is often met with skepticism and outright bans in Europe. This situation results from differing food regulations, consumer preferences, and the powerful influence of…