Amazon has expanded its global water-replenishment portfolio again, announcing a series of new projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico that are expected to restore more than 2 billion liters of water each year. The move builds on Amazon’s broader goal of becoming water positive by 2030 across its AWS data-center operations—meaning the company aims to return more water to communities and ecosystems than it consumes.

The announcements come through reporting from Impakter and ESG Today, which together frame the initiative as both a scaled-up investment in nature-based water solutions and a notable acceleration of Amazon’s global water program.

A Growing Portfolio of Water Projects

According to ESG Today, Amazon now has more than 22 active or in-development projects focused on watershed restoration, forest rehabilitation, floodplain reconnection, and water-quality improvement. Combined, these are expected to replenish or improve over 11 billion liters of water annually once fully implemented.

The newly announced projects account for an additional 2+ billion liters per year, and include:

🇺🇸 United States

New Mexico – Rio Grande Support:

Designed to enhance river flows during drought, helping sustain wetlands and endangered species habitat.

North Carolina – Longleaf Pine Restoration:

Restoring 20,000 acres of longleaf pine forest to increase soil infiltration and groundwater recharge. Estimated impact: ~1.6 million m³ (1.6 billion liters) per year.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Thames River Basin Rehabilitation:

In partnership with The Rivers Trust, this project restores natural floodplains, removes river barriers, and improves water quality and aquatic habitat.

🇲🇽 Mexico

Guadalajara / Santiago River Basin:

Nature-based solutions—such as revegetation and erosion control—aim to replenish ~150 million liters of water annually.

Why These Projects Matter in ESG

1. Water Risk Is Rising for Data-Dependent Companies

AWS facilities—powered by cloud computing, AI, and digital traffic—consume significant volumes of water for cooling and operations. That makes water-positive commitments relevant for long-term operational resilience, particularly in water-stressed regions.

2. Nature-Based Solutions Are Becoming Standard

Rather than relying on purely engineered systems, large corporations are increasingly turning to watershed revitalization, forest restoration, and ecosystem repair—solutions that produce multiple benefits (flood mitigation, habitat creation, water quality, and community value).

3. Verification Still Matters

Both articles highlight replenishment volumes (2B liters new; 11B+ liters total), but neither detail methodology or third-party verification. As ESG reporting matures, stakeholders will expect clearer accounting frameworks:

What counts as “replenished water”?

Over what timeframe?

How durable are nature-based gains?

These questions are becoming central in water-positive claims.

Amazon’s 2030 Water-Positive Path

Amazon has set four major pillars for water stewardship:

Efficiency – Using less water in cooling and data-center operations.

Reuse – Increasing recycled or reclaimed water use.

Replenishment – Investing in projects like those announced this week.

Transparency – Publishing year-over-year water-use data.

The company’s sustainability portal already cites 14+ billion liters of annual water benefits expected from its full project pipeline, suggesting Amazon sees water as a core ESG risk category—not a side initiative.

The Bottom Line

Amazon’s newest batch of projects reinforces a larger trend in global ESG strategy:

Water management is shifting from conservation to replenishment.

Whether in data-center cooling, manufacturing, or agricultural supply chains, large corporations are increasingly expected to contribute back to the water systems they rely on. Amazon’s expansion—2+ billion liters at a time—illustrates how fast that expectation is accelerating.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK