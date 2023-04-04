Amazon Rumored to enter Crypto Market with NFT Market, European Central Bank
Amazon Digital Marketplace expected to roll out with 15 NFT collections set to be available.
The global crypto race is on and the global e-commerce company Amazon may have pulled into the lead. Amazon is reportedly set to enter the crypto space with its own NFT marketplace this month.
Several news sites are reporting that Amazon plans to launch the Amazon Digital Marketplace on April 24.
The platform will start offering the service to U.S. cust…