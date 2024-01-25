Amazon Rides Year-End Retail Wave To Grab Spot as the Top Podcast Ad Spender
Amazon unseated the online mental health website BetterHelp as the biggest spender during December.
Something happened in podcast advertising that has not happened in years as Amazon unseated the online mental health website BetterHelp as the biggest spender during December. Magellan AI says Amazon increased its podcast spending by five percent month-to-month to nearly $8.2 million.
At the same time BetterHelp cut its spending 15% between November and…