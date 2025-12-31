On December 22, 2025, Alphabet agreed to acquire Intersect—a company building data center and energy infrastructure solutions—for $4.75 billion in cash plus assumed debt, with closing targeted for the first half of 2026.

On paper, it’s an M&A headline. In practice, it’s a marker that the AI arms race has moved past GPUs and model releases and into a more foundational constraint: electricity, delivered on time, in the right place, at predictable cost.

What Alphabet is buying: speed to power, not just “clean megawatts”

Alphabet’s release is unusually direct about the objective: bring “more data center and generation capacity” online faster and build power generation “in lockstep” with new data center load.

Intersect brings:

A “multiple gigawatts” pipeline of energy + data center projects in development or under construction tied to its existing partnership with Google.

A business model centered on co-locating industrial demand with dedicated generation, aimed at reliability and speed.

Reported scale of about $15B in assets operating or under construction, and a project pipeline expected to total ~10.8 GW by 2028 (per Reuters’ deal coverage).

Also important: Alphabet is not buying everything. The company says Intersect’s existing operating assets in Texas and its operating/in-development assets in California are excluded, continuing under existing investors (TPG Rise Climate, Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, Greenbelt Capital Partners).

Why it matters for U.S. energy policy: “data centers” become a permitting-and-planning category

This deal lands in the middle of a growing U.S. policy tension: grid buildout and interconnection queues were designed for a slower era, while AI-era demand is arriving like a new class of heavy industry.

Intersect is effectively a bet on co-located supply + load—a structure that can reduce reliance on strained local utility timelines and congestion points. TechCrunch framed it plainly as a way to bypass “energy grid bottlenecks” as AI demand rises.

Expect three policy ripples:

Interconnection and permitting pressure shifts from “renewables policy” to “competitiveness policy.”

Alphabet positions this as energy innovation tied to U.S. leadership, not only emissions accounting. Sundar Pichai explicitly links modern infrastructure to “US innovation and leadership,” while Intersect’s CEO calls it a “linchpin of American competitiveness in AI.” Regulators will have to clarify who pays—and who benefits.

Alphabet says its approach supports data center buildout “without passing on costs to grid customers,” which reads like pre-emptive positioning for rate and cost-allocation debates at the state and regional level. The definition of “clean” in procurement gets more pragmatic.

Alphabet highlights a menu that includes advanced geothermal, long-duration storage, and “gas with carbon capture and storage.”

That’s a signal to policymakers and utilities: reliability and speed matter, and portfolios will be judged by deliverability as much as labels.

The AI race: power availability becomes a moat

In the first wave of AI, advantage came from:

chip access,

data,

talent,

and model architecture.

In the next wave, advantage increasingly comes from power + sites + interconnection + permitting + cooling—a full-stack industrial system.

Reuters’ framing is that tech companies are spending billions to expand computing and power capacity because AI is energy-hungry by nature. TechCrunch adds the key competitive point: securing energy is now “critical” to training AI models.

This acquisition pushes Alphabet closer to a world where it can:

site data centers where power can be built fastest,

synchronize generation schedules with data center load,

and diversify supply options when the grid is constrained.

That’s not just resilience—it’s time-to-scale. In AI, time is market share.

Global trade implications: energy infrastructure becomes part of tech’s supply chain

Alphabet buying Intersect isn’t just a U.S. power story—it’s a trade story because the inputs to “AI power” are globally sourced and politically sensitive.

Here’s what changes:

1) Data centers start to compete with nations for energy hardware.

Transformers, switchgear, grid components, turbines, storage systems—these supply chains already face lead-time issues. When hyperscalers move upstream into development, they can lock in equipment and timelines the way manufacturers lock in steel or rail capacity.

2) Clean-energy equipment trade (and tariffs) becomes AI-adjacent.

Intersect’s buildout relies on the same global markets that supply utility-scale renewables and storage. As corporate buyers scale, expect more scrutiny of import dependencies—especially for storage and power electronics—because AI capacity becomes tied to strategic autonomy.

3) The “where” of compute follows the “where” of power—and that reshapes cross-border data flows.

Co-located energy/data center parks encourage regional clustering. That can influence:

which countries host training runs vs. inference,

where cloud services are priced most competitively,

and how firms navigate data-sovereignty rules (compute “localization” becomes easier when energy is planned with the site).

The quiet takeaway: this is Big Tech becoming an energy market participant

Alphabet is careful to say Intersect remains separate and keeps its brand and leadership. But the strategic shift is bigger than org charts.

When a company the size of Alphabet starts buying development capacity, it changes the ecosystem:

Utilities face a new class of customer that can co-develop or self-supply.

Independent power producers see a deep-pocketed entrant prioritizing speed-to-load.

States and regions realize data centers are no longer “just users”—they are increasingly planners of generation and infrastructure.

If the last decade was the cloud era, this looks like the opening act of the power-backed cloud era—where AI competitiveness, energy policy, and global trade stop being separate conversations.

