In a rare episode deliberately divorced from energy and climate policy, David Roberts uses his Volts platform to tackle something he and his guest argue is now one of the most consequential ideologies in American public life: reactionary centrism.

Joined by Michael Hobbes, Roberts opens with an unusually blunt warning to listeners. This is not a technocratic discussion. It is not bipartisan. It is not soothing. It is, in Roberts’ words, “100% politics”—and intentionally polemical.

What follows is a wide-ranging, historically grounded, and often caustic critique of a worldview that claims neutrality while consistently directing its firepower at the political left—at the precise moment the right has become openly authoritarian.

What Is “Reactionary Centrism”?

Roberts and Hobbes trace the term to political activist Aaron Huertas and define it not as a single ideology, but as a cluster of habits:

A reflexive belief that “both sides are to blame”—even when power, evidence, and outcomes are radically asymmetrical

An obsession with disciplining the left while treating the right as an uncontrollable weather system

A preference for tone, civility, and “process” over substance, facts, or material consequences

Reactionary centrism, they argue, is not moderation. It is a politics of status preservation, one that becomes most visible when elites feel their comfort threatened by social conflict.

The Historical Pattern: Center vs. Left, While the Right Advances

Roberts places the phenomenon in a longer historical arc, invoking Italian writer Ignazio Silone’s famous description of fascism as “a counter-revolution against a revolution that never took place.”

The pattern, he argues, is consistent across the 20th and 21st centuries:

The right exaggerates or invents a left-wing threat The center accepts that framing The center spends its energy scolding the left for excesses The right consolidates power unchecked

In this framework, reactionary centrism is not merely misguided—it is structurally enabling.

Tendency One: Inflating the Left, Normalizing the Right

Hobbes highlights what he calls the core belief of reactionary centrism:

Democrats are about to become authoritarians; Republicans are about to stop being authoritarians.

This manifests in media coverage that relentlessly scrutinizes left-wing activists while soft-pedaling or “steel-manning” extremist figures on the right.

The contrast becomes stark in how mainstream outlets frame figures like RFK Jr. versus left-wing politicians. Right-wing actors are treated as “complicated,” “contradictory,” or “worth engaging.” Left-wing figures are framed as radical, unserious, or electorally dangerous—even when proposing policies already in practice.

The effect, Hobbes argues, is not balance—it is distortion.

Tendency Two: Murc’s Law — Democrats as the Only Actors with Agency

Roberts introduces Murc’s Law, a concept from political blogging that states:

Only Democrats have agency. The right merely reacts.

Under this logic:

Republican actions are explained as consequences of Democratic mistakes

Right-wing radicalism is blamed on left-wing tone, messaging, or cultural excess

Democrats are endlessly urged to change, moderate, soften, or apologize

From climate legislation to crime narratives to immigration, Roberts notes that pundit analysis almost never begins with what Republicans want, only with what Democrats did wrong.

The result is a media ecosystem where accountability flows in one direction only.

Tendency Three: Anti-Politics Disguised as Sophistication

Both hosts describe reactionary centrism as deeply uncomfortable with conflict itself.

Anger, protest, polarization, and moral urgency are treated as the real problem—not the conditions producing them. Politics, in this view, should be quiet, polite, and emotionally restrained.

Roberts describes this as the worldview of people who:

Benefited from existing institutions

Succeeded within elite systems

Now seek to preserve those systems while retaining a self-image as liberals

This leads to a familiar refrain:

“I supported civil rights / gay rights / feminism back then—but now things have gone too far.”

In other words, progress was correct up until the moment it became inconvenient.

Media Failure as a Through-Line

A recurring theme is the refusal of reactionary centrists to meaningfully engage with the modern media environment.

Right-wing media dominance—radio, cable, social platforms, ownership of legacy outlets—is treated as peripheral or unknowable, while Democratic unpopularity is treated as a mystery requiring endless introspection.

Roberts and Hobbes argue that this omission is not accidental. Acknowledging media power would undermine the centrists’ preferred narrative: that public opinion is an organic response to left-wing overreach, not a manufactured product.

Facts vs. “The Debate”

Hobbes repeatedly returns to a central journalistic failure: covering controversy instead of truth.

Rather than establishing baseline facts—crime rates, medical evidence, policy outcomes—media outlets frame issues as debates about optics, messaging, or electoral impact.

This creates moral panics without substance, particularly around:

Transgender healthcare

Crime

Immigration

Public education

In Hobbes’ view, journalism that refuses to adjudicate truth is not neutral—it is complicit.

The Emotional Core: Resentment and Ego Injury

One of the most pointed sections of the conversation centers on what both hosts see as a psychological driver of reactionary centrism: personal grievance.

Many prominent centrists, they argue, were once embraced by left-leaning audiences and later experienced criticism—often online. Instead of processing that as disagreement, they reframe it as evidence of a broader social menace.

Annoyance becomes ideology. Discomfort becomes crisis.

Roberts and Hobbes are explicit about the risk of sounding partisan—and unapologetic about it.

Their argument is not that Democrats are flawless or that the left is always right. It is that reality has become asymmetric, and pretending otherwise is no longer sophistication—it is denial.

When:

One side openly embraces authoritarian tactics

One side governs through moral panic and disinformation

One side punishes dissent and targets institutions

Then insisting on “both-sides balance” is not wisdom. It is abdication.

As Hobbes puts it near the end of the episode:

“If you look at the evidence, the right has radicalized. That’s not a take. That’s an observation.”

In Conclusion

This Volts episode is less a podcast conversation than a diagnosis—of media culture, elite incentives, and the quiet ways democracies fail.

It challenges listeners not just to question politicians, but to question who is framing reality, and why certain critiques are always considered safe while others are treated as rude.

In an era where authoritarianism no longer hides behind euphemism, Roberts and Hobbes argue that the most dangerous position may be the one that insists—against mounting evidence—that everyone is equally at fault.

