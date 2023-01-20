Alibaba Cloud Launches Financial Services With Over 70 Products
Chinese e-commerce company quickly becoming a major player in the global cloud market.
Alibaba Cloud has launched a suite of financial services with over 70 products to support the entire digital journey of financial service institutions (FSIs).
According to Paypers, Migration to cloud will enable FSIs to achieve their ESG commitments as well as reduce the carbon footprint of their IT operations, enhancing overall operational efficiency a…