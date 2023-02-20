Alaska Senate Pulls Oil & Gas Tax Bill After Discovered a Gas Producer was Behind It
After the bill was introduced earlier this month, oil-producing communities jumped into action to kill it.
According to the Bristol Bay Times, the Alaska Senate has “hastily withdrawn” a bill that would have rewritten how oil and gas property taxes are assessed, after it was revealed a single Cook Inlet gas producer was behind the legislative effort.
