Alaska Commission Fines Hilcorp $450K for Violations at North Slope Oil Sites
The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission assessed penalties totaling $452,100 on the company for unauthorized injections of miscible gas into some oil pools.
The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, in an enforcement order issued on Tuesday, cited Hilcorp for unauthorized injections into various parts of the Prudhoe Bay Unit, which encompasses several satellites. The com…