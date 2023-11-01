AI Tracking Employee Productivity, Time Management
While one part of the world enters into a thread of Artificial Intelligence, another is entering into tracking productivity and maximizing profits.
The Brave New World of AI is not only here, but it is being implemented in new ways amongst the wild world of commerce.
This recent example of a coffee shop employing Object Detection and Recognition Technology using CCTV footage to monitor and optimize the productivity of its baristas and the duration customers spend inside the establishment. Through …