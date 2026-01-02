I don’t notice homelessness the way I used to.

Not because it’s gone—but because society has quietly rebuilt itself around it.

The moment that crystallized this wasn’t in a major city. It wasn’t amid tents, encampments, or public hearings. It was at several consecutive rural gas stations south of the Mason-Dixon line, where the bathroom doors were locked. No sign explaining why. No attendant offering access. Just locked doors where public restrooms used to be.

For most people, that’s an inconvenience.

For me, it’s a problem.

I’m a cancer survivor. I’m missing nine inches of my colon. When I need a bathroom, it isn’t a preference—it’s a medical reality on a short clock. And if there’s any dairy in something I’ve eaten, that clock doesn’t necessarily run on my timeline.

On more than one occasion, traveling through rural stretches with limited services, I’ve had to relieve myself in the woods next to my dog because there was nowhere else to go—after being turned away by gas stations, fast-food restaurants, and places of public commerce that once offered basic access.

That experience forced a realization I can’t shake: we’ve invested more money, more nonprofits, more programs, and more political attention into homelessness than ever before—yet the problem is worse, and the unintended consequences are now being paid by everyone else.

This isn’t an argument against compassion. It’s an argument about outcomes.

Many nonprofits and agencies actively spend public and nonprofit money to advertise against homeless people trying to survive. It’s a how the nonprofit sector competes for market share against the homeless sector.

A Crisis With More Money Than Ever—and Worse Results

By nearly every metric, homelessness has increased over the past decade. Urban centers report record numbers. Rural areas now see encampments that didn’t exist a generation ago. Emergency shelters have become semi-permanent infrastructure. Temporary programs renew themselves year after year.

At the same time, spending has exploded.

Federal grants, state initiatives, municipal programs, private philanthropy, nonprofit expansion—there has never been more money directed at homelessness. Entire professional ecosystems now exist around managing it: coordinators, consultants, outreach teams, administrators, data analysts, communications directors.

And yet the core problem remains unresolved.

That contradiction is rarely addressed honestly. Instead, failure is reframed as justification for expansion. More funding follows worse outcomes. New programs are layered on top of old ones. Success is often defined by activity—beds added, services delivered, dollars spent—rather than by exits from homelessness.

The system grows. The problem grows with it.

South of the Mason Dixon line, signs and employees begin letting paying customers know they do not offer bathroom services anymore.

Society’s Quiet Adaptation

What rarely makes it into reports or budgets are the secondary costs—the ways everyday life has changed in response to the homeless crisis.

They’re subtle, but they’re everywhere.

Gas stations that once offered open restrooms now keep them locked, if they offer them at all. Some restaurants tried a code printed on receipts. But that became shared and abused.

Now, fast food places and coffee shops have removed power outlets leaving remote workers with a new challenge. Seating is redesigned to discourage loitering, or working remotely.

Collectively since COVID, we’ve seen store hours shrink and the “No Public Bathroom” signs multiply the more southern your drive is.

In cities, these measures are explained as safety or sanitation. In rural areas, they’re framed as prevention.

But the result is the same: shared public life erodes.

The people paying the price aren’t policymakers or nonprofit administrators. They’re truck drivers, delivery workers, traveling nurses, parents with children, elderly couples on road trips—and people with medical conditions who can’t wait.

No homelessness program tracks how many people lost access to bathrooms.

No grant measures how many travelers altered routes.

No nonprofit annual report counts the dignity lost in locked doors.

But those costs are real.

And just to set the stage for the next segment, consider this. After four gas station rejections for a bathroom break, my bowels made it another 15 minutes to a Walmart in New Mexico. That bathroom was closed too.

The reason? A homeless man over-dosed (OD) in the bathroom and the staff had to prep the bathroom for the authorities. Not the owners, not the policy makers and not the homeless nonprofits… the Walmart employees are the ones cleaning up the bathroom while and after a homeless man OD’s on their floor.

Again, this column isn’t a rant against the machine, it’s an emotional audit and plea to the system in hopes it might shock it into considering a new direction that shows progress after 30-years and trillions of public dollars going to the same sector of people and companies.

From Public Spaces to Defensive Spaces

Once, gas stations and diners were informal public infrastructure. Bathrooms were assumed. Seating was normal. Outlets were conveniences. These weren’t luxuries—they were part of a functioning society.

Now, those spaces are defensive.

Businesses adapt not because they want to, but because they feel they must. Cleaning costs rise. Safety concerns increase. Staff are put in impossible positions. Insurance pressures mount.

The response isn’t political—it’s practical.

And yet, this adaptation signals something deeper: instead of solving homelessness, we’ve normalized living around it.

The Incentive Problem Nobody Wants to Name

Most people working in homelessness services are not villains. Many are earnest, overworked, and well-intentioned.

But systems respond to incentives—not intentions.

When funding is tied to program existence rather than resolution, permanence becomes safer than success. When metrics reward service delivery rather than outcomes, the system learns to manage instead of fix. When budgets increase as conditions worsen, failure becomes self-reinforcing.

This isn’t corruption in the cinematic sense. It’s structural.

Nonprofits must justify continued funding.

Municipal departments must demonstrate ongoing need.

Task forces must remain relevant.

Consultants must be retained.

Programs must renew.

Very few actors are rewarded for making themselves unnecessary.

Compassion Without Accountability

Language matters. Over time, terms like “temporary,” “emergency,” and “transitional” lose meaning when they persist indefinitely.

Harm reduction becomes harm normalization.

Crisis response becomes baseline policy.

Short-term solutions harden into permanent systems.

In the process, uncomfortable questions are deferred:

Are we treating homelessness—or managing it?

Are addiction, mental illness, and housing being addressed distinctly—or bundled into one unsolvable category?

Is success defined by fewer homeless people—or by more services delivered?

When those questions aren’t asked, budgets expand without recalibration. The public is told the problem is complex—and it is—but complexity becomes a shield against evaluation.

Who Bears the Uncounted Costs

The irony is that many of the people now affected by these adaptations are themselves vulnerable.

Medical patients.

Disabled travelers.

Elderly individuals.

Low-income workers.

People living paycheck to paycheck who rely on public spaces.

When bathrooms disappear, dignity disappears with them.

When outlets vanish, mobility shrinks.

When seating is removed, rest becomes conditional.

These aren’t ideological grievances. They’re physical realities.

And they rarely show up in policy discussions.

An American flag hangs over a temporary homeless encampment at a parking lot near Coronado Park in Albuquerque in July 2022. Amid homelessness increases statewide and the Cicero Institute has hired veteran lobbyists to jump into the fray. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM)

A System That Expands While Trust Shrinks

Another casualty is trust—between citizens, businesses, and institutions.

When people see billions spent with little visible improvement, skepticism grows. When daily life becomes more restrictive despite good intentions, frustration follows. When public spaces feel less public, resentment builds.

This erosion doesn’t help the homeless. It hardens attitudes. It reduces patience. It narrows empathy.

A system designed to help ends up polarizing.

Despite government efforts and a solid economy, homelessness in the United States surged again in 2024 to record levels.

The Medical Reality of “Access”

For policymakers, bathrooms are line items.

For planners, they’re facilities.

For me, they’re part of my modern day survival.

I never expected my cancer experience to intersect with homelessness policy—but it has. Because policy shapes access. And access shapes lives.

When you remove infrastructure under the assumption that only “undesirable” people use it, you always catch others in the net.

You don’t just exclude—you collateralize.

I’m not unique. Millions of Americans live with conditions that require immediate access to restrooms. They aren’t represented in homelessness debates. But they’re affected every day.

Colorado's homelessness rate varies by report, but recent data from 2024-2025 shows about 3 to 3.2 people per 1,000 experiencing homelessness statewide , with roughly 52,000 people experiencing homelessness in a year, though the Point-in-Time (PIT) count (a single night) captured fewer, around 10,774 for the Denver Metro area in 2025

What Real Compassion Looks Like

Real compassion demands honesty.

It asks whether systems are working.

It measures outcomes, not intentions.

It distinguishes care from permanence.

It acknowledges unintended consequences.

It doesn’t hide failure behind funding increases.

If a program grows while the problem worsens, it deserves scrutiny—not automatic renewal. If public life degrades as spending rises, we should ask why. If adaptation replaces resolution, something is broken.

According to the Homeless Management Information System, the annual count of homeless individuals in the state of North Dakota is up 26-percent over the past four years.

A Hard Question Worth Asking

What if the question isn’t whether we care enough—but whether we’re willing to evaluate honestly?

What if compassion without accountability isn’t kindness—but neglect, dressed in good intentions?

The locked bathroom isn’t just a door. It’s a signal.

A signal that something fundamental has shifted.

That we’ve accepted management over solution.

That we’ve built systems that persist even when they fail.

And that the costs—quietly, steadily—are being paid by everyone else.

Outcomes Matter

This essay isn’t a call to abandon the homeless. It’s a call to stop pretending effort equals effectiveness.

Helping people means measuring whether help actually helps.

Compassion means demanding results.

And dignity means ensuring that in trying to solve one crisis, we don’t create another.

Because a society that can fund endless programs but can’t keep a bathroom unlocked has lost its sense of proportion—and maybe its way.

