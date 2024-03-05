16 State AGs Write Blackrock Fund Directors About ESG Concerns
The recent letter follows one sent by the coalition of attorneys general in July 2023.
Austin Knudsen, Attorney General for Montana, led a letter of other states requesting answers to a series of questions in the wake of BlackRock’s recent announcement that it would substantially scale back involvement in Climate Action 100+.
Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a letter to BlackRock fund directors to express continued concerns over …