After Iran's Attack on Israel, some are seeing $100 Oil
Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday, experts see oil prices rising on Monday.
Oil prices are expected to rise on Monday after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend, analysts said on Sunday, but further gains may depend on how Israel and the West choose to retaliate.
Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday, a first direct attack on Israeli territory that has stoked fears a wider regional conflict.
