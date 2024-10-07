ADM Suspends CO2 Injections Following Second Leak
The company announced the temporary suspension in a statement to WCIA, explaining that they identified brine movement to different underground layers 5,000 feet deep.
ADM has halted carbon dioxide (CO2) injections at its Decatur carbon capture facility after discovering a second leak.
Inside Climate News is reporting that on Sept. 13, Decatur, Illinois, city councilperson David Horn found out a monitoring well at a carbon capture and storage site in his community was leaking. He did not find out through an internal c…