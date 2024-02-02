Ad Matchmaking Potential as Record $14.2 Billion Expected to be Spent this Valentine’s Day
New spending records are expected for jewelry ($6.4 billion), flowers ($2.6 billion), clothing ($3 billion) and an evening out ($4.9 billion).
Love will not be the only thing in the air this Valentine’s Day. Dollars will also be in motion alongside Cupid.
The National Retail Federation expects Valentine’s Day spending to reach a record $14.2 billion this year. If accurate, that would top the previous record set in 2020 by $100 million. NRF says consumers expect to spend $185.81 each on average,…