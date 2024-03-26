Ad Buyers Growing Uneasy About First-Party CPM Premiums Tacked on to Digital Ads
Other vendors are also getting into the act as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is now using metadata to help broadcasters create new content from their archived broadcasts.
As advertisers lose the cookies they have used for targeting, reliance is shifting to first-party data. But as stations look to build revenue from their websites, there is growing pushback from media buyers concerning paying a premium for that data replacement. That is reportedly even more of a factor when it comes to ads that publishers are selling dir…